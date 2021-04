Sukma encounter: Mortal remains of CRPF jawan brought to hometown Vizianagaram

Mortal remains of CRPF jawan Routhu Jagadish were brought to his native place in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram on April 05.

He lost his life in an encounter with Naxals at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on April 3.

Large number of people came to pay floral tribute to the slain soldier.

In the deadly Naxals attack, at least 22 security personnel were killed, and around 32 sustained injuries in the encounter.