5pm Abe Lincoln Statue Moved 04.05.2021

A REPLICA STATUE OF ABRAHAM LINCOLN THAT ONCE SAT IN FRONT OF THE LAW OFFICES OF DISBARRED ATTORNEY ERIC CONN NOW HAS A PERMANENT HOME.

the statue has been moved to a permanent home at the middle creek battlefield in prestonsburg.

The site is where union forces halted a confederate advance into kentucky in 18-62.

The statue is a replica of the lincoln memorial in washington d-c.

It was removed in 20-19 from conn's law office after he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the largest social security fraud in history.

Someone bought the statue and donated it to floyd county.