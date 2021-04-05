5pm Mitch McConnell Vaccination Push 04.05.2021

SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL TOURED U-K'S VACCINATION CLINIC TODAY...ONCE AGAIN PUSHING THE MESSAGE THAT ALL KENTUCKIANS SHOULD GET THEIR DOSE AS SOON AS THEY'RE ELIGIBLE.

Senator mitch mcconnell toured u-k's vaccination clinic today...once again pushing the message that all kentuckians should get their dose as soon as they're eligible.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine tell us more.

####### mcconnell: "so what's the final challenge?

That's why we're here today - to get the shots in the arms."

Senator mitch mcconnell again urging kentuckians to get the vaccine monday after touring uk's kroger field vaccine clinic.

He also...once again...appealed to republican men...a group said to be reluctant to take their dose.

Mcconnell: "i'm a republican man and i want to say to everyone: we need to take this vaccine."

Executive vice president for uk health affairs..dr. mark newman...says after months of seeing covid patients suffer...he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Newman: "we are in a race with the virus and its variants.

It's a race we have to win."

Newman also reflecting on a personal moment he hopes will inspire others to get vaccinated.

Newman: "as i was able to take my 99-year-old mother for easter services yesterday, it's particularly personal and important to me."

Dr. ashley montgomery-yates was instrumental in setting up uk-'s vaccine clinic.

Montgomery-yates: "i tell my children everyday that the vaccine center has been a breath of fresh air for me because it really was a testimony to the human spirit and what we really can accomplish if we just break down the barriers and get it done."

As an i-c-u physician...she's seen the worst of the pandemic...and she's excited for what the future may soon bring.

Montgomery-yates: "people say all the time, 'i'm a doer,' and it was just incredible for me to get to participate in this team effort and help the people of kentucky."

In lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.