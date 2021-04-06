In-person live events returning to California

Live theaters and wedding venues are among some of the events that have new reopening guidelines under the orange tier.

As virus positivity rates drop to record lows... california created new rules for live events and large gatherings..

Here's what you can expect in the orange tier: weddings and other big events can be up to 100 people, or 300 if everyone is fully vaccinated.

Indoor live events are ok with capacity limits, distancing, and advance ticket purchases.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed in the orange tier.

New at 5 -- action news now reporter tori apodaca shows us what this means for local wedding venues getting ready for a comeback.

Ll intro after a year of only hosting microweddings, white ranch is excited to finally welcome more people back to their venue.

Pkg take sot donna white, owner and manager of white ranch "all my tulips were in bloom, the flowers were bloom, the grass was green and nobody could come."

Last year donna white, owner of the white ranch, cancelled 25 weddings.

Take sot donna white, owner and manager of white ranch "and paid everybody back everybody single penny they gave me because nobody was at fault for that."

Now new guidelines mean bigger celebrations and business.

Take sot donna white, owner and manager of white ranch "we're doing catchup now.

It's paying for what we didn't have last year."

Standup and being an outdoor venue means they have lots of space to safely social distance.

Take sot donna white, owner and manager of the updates will take effect beginning april beginning april 15.