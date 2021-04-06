Fountain Central vs RP Baseball

Cruise to victory 18-0 over wrv.

Rp baseball looked for their third straight win as they took on fountain central.

Top of the 2nd, junior derek lebron on the bump for the panthers and he gets the perfect ground ball here as peyton robins' throw beats the runner.

Later in the 2nd, still tied at zero when lebron delievers the flithy breaking ball to get the k and close out the inning.

Top of the 3rd, lebron is not just a strike out machine, he can field his position as well as he makes the throw to first for the sac bunt out.

Lebron goes five innings, striking out eight batters as riverton parke beats