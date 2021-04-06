Dane Fife back at IU

11-1.

Last week, mike woodson took over control of iu men's basketball.

This week, he's added a key piece to his coaching staff.

Former hoosier star dane fife is back in btown.

Fife has spent the last decade as an assitant coach under tom izzo at michigan state.

Woodson said in his official statement dane's knowledg of the big ten and his success as a recruiter will be an invaluable asset as we look to continue building a staff that will elevate this program