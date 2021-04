Her Secret Identity: Empowering women to reveal their truth on Instagram

A young woman from South Florida is trying to change that perception, and make Instagram, in particular, empowering to women.

HERE'SHOW SHE'S DOING IT.WHEN YOU SCROLL THROUGHINSTAGRAM...WHAT GRABS YOURATTENTION AND MAKES YOU STOP?FOR LILA MELTZER, IT WAS THEPICTURE OF A VERY FASHIONABLEWOMAN.

SOT FULL AT :45-:56 S/LILA MELTZER "AND AS I KEPTREADING, IT SAID THAT SHE WASA PLUMBER.

AND I CAUGHT MYSELFFALSELY JUDGING AND FALSELYASSUMING SOMETHING ABOUT THISBEAUTIFUL WOMAN.

WE ALL MAKEASSUMPTIONS ABOUT PEOPLE ANDTHEIR LIVES AS WE SCROLL ONOUR PHONES.... IT MADE LILAWONDER, WHY ARE WE ALL HIDINGBEHIND THESE PERFECT PICTURESAND PROFILES?

SHE BELIEVEDVULNERABILITY COULD BEINSPIRING.

AND INVITED WOMENTO SHARE THEIR SECRETIDENTITY.

SOT @ :25 HER SECRETIDENTITY IS A MOVEMENT THATCHALLENGES SOCIETYASSUMPTIONS ABOUT WOMEN BYINVITING THEM TO REVEAL THEIRTRUE SELVES." SOT @1:45-1:54“I REALLY WANTED TO TAKESOCIAL MEDIA AND FLIP IT ONITS HEAD IN A WAY TO SHOW REALWOMEN ON THEIR REAL DAYS ANDTHEIR REAL SELVES” IT WAS HERIDEA, SO LILA HAD TO BE THEFIRST.

SOT @2:23-2:30“ANDMINE IS THAT PEOPLE THINK IHAVE IT ALL TOGETHER BUT MYSECRET IDENTITY IS I REALLYSTRUGGLE” THE IDEA HAS CAUGHTON.....HER SECRET IDENTITY HASSUBMISSIONS FROM WOMEN IN 24STATES AND A HALF DOZENCOUNTRIES.

FROM THE STRONG ANDFEARLESS MENTOR, WHO ADMITSSHE'S BATTLED CHRONIC ANXIETYAND PHOBIAS.( DEB PASKALL) TOTHE CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY WHOTALKS ABOUT HER MANY DOUBTSAND FEARS.

(A ODOMS) TO THEWOMAN ON THE AUTISM SPECTRUMWHO SAYS, I'M NOT WEIRD.

IJUST HAVE DIFFERENT INTERESTS.(BRIANNA THE TIME TRAVELER)WOMEN FROM ALL WALKS OF LIFEINCLUDING SOME FAMILIAR FACESLIKE SINGER, GLORIA ESTEFANAND TENNIS LEGEND, BILLIE JEANKING.

SOT@ 6:35“I LOVE THISIDEA OF "AND".

WE CAN BEANXIOUS AND CONFIDENT.

WE CANBE NERVOUS AND STRONG.

BUTTSOT @ 6:49“ESPECIALLY ONSOCIAL MEDIA.

THEY DONTO BE PERFECT AND TO GIVE THEMA PLACE TO JUST SHARE YOU THEYREALLY ARE." SOT@1:26-1:35(KELLEY COMMENT)“THIS IS APLATFORM THAT SOMETIMES CANACTUALLY BE HARD ON WOMEN ANDYOUPOSITIVE” SOT @8:21“THATTHE GOAL.

WEBREAK THIS FÇADE, BREAK THISWALL AND REVEAL LITERALLY OURSECRET IDENTITIES.

THATWEEMPOWERING WOMEN.

UNLEASHINGTHE POWER THAT COMES FROMREVEALING YOUR TRUE SELF.LILA, WHO IS JUST 15 YEARSOLD---SAYS AFTER COVID SHEWANTS TO TRAVEL AROUND THECOUNTRY AND MEET THE WOMENSHARING THEIR SECRETIDENTITIES.

IN THE MEANTIME,FIND "HER SECRET IDENTITY" ONINSTAGRAM.

ONCE THERE YOU CANCLICK ON A LINK-AND SUBMITYOUR STORY.

YOU CAN REMAINANONYMOUS--OR SHARE YOUR NAMEAND PHOTO.