Former UA women's basketball player talks inspiring the next generation of girls in sports

Reshea Bristol says Final Four run will inspire girls in sports and life

WOMEN -- MAKING IT TO THENATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THEFIRST TIME EVER.

COACH ADIABARNES -- SAYS -- HER TEAM ISLEAVING A LEGACY.

AND A FORMERTEAMMATE OF BARNES SAYS -- ITEXTENDS BEYOND JUST THEPLAYERS ON THE COURT RIGHTNOW.

NINE ON YOUR SIDE'SROGELIO MARES REPORTS.SOT I SPOKE WITH HER AND I JUSTCONGRATULATED HER FOR GETTINGTHE TEAM THIS FAR.

04SECRESHEA BRISTOL WAS TEAMMATE OFCOACH ADIA BARNES AT THEUNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA.

SOTJUST THE FACT THAT WE GOT TOTHE LEVEL THAT WE EXCELLED TO,I FEEL LIKE THEY CAN'T BEATDOWN ON THEMSELVES.

I TOLD HERNOT TO BE SAD, I TOLD HEREVERYTHING WAS PERFECT.13SECSHE SAYS SHE WAS WITH HER ANDTHE TEAM AFTER THEIR LOSS INTHE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMEIN SAN ANTONIO.

WHILE THEOUTCOME WASN'T WHAT THEYWANTED, BRISTOL SAYS THELESSON FOR THE NEXT GENERATIONOF YOUNG GIRLS IN SPORTS ANDLIFE, IS CLEAR.

SOT YOU MIGHTBE THE UNDERDOG BUT IF YOUCONTINUE TO WORK HARD AND YOUCONTINUE TO FIGHT YOUEVENTUALLY CAN BECOME THEVICTOR.

10SEC BRISTOL HOPESTHESE LADIES AND THEIRINSPIRING RUN WILL SHOW YOUNGGIRLS NOTHING CAN STOP YOU.SOT I JUST HOPE THAT THEY SEEWOMEN THAT ARE CONFIDENT.04SEC SOT FROM A LITTLE GIRLKNOWING THAT THE OPPORTUNITY'STHERE BUT YOU HAVE TO TAKE IT,NO ONE'S JUST GOING TO HAND ITTO YOU.

07SEC SHE POINTS TOHERSELF AS A PRIME EXAMPLE,GIRLS CAN DO ANYTHING.

SOT I'MFROM OMAHA, NEBRASKA, WHOWOULD'VE THOUGHT I WOULDTRAVEL THE WORLD.

04SECBRISTOL NOW LIVES IN ARIZONAAND HOPES TO SPREAD THE WORDWITH HER WILDCAT FAMILY TOLITTLE GIRLS EVERYWHERE: YOUTOO CAN BE A CHAMPION.

SOTBARRIERS ARE MEANT TO BEBROKEN, THE RIGHT WAY(LAUGHTER).

04SEC ROGELIOMARES, KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE.HEAD COACH ADIA BARNES -- ALSO