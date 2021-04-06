Skip to main content
Thursday, April 8, 2021

Tulip mania: hundreds gather in northern India to visit spectacular flower garden

Tulip mania: hundreds gather in northern India to visit spectacular flower garden

Hundreds attended the annual opening of a stunning tulip garden in the northern Indian city of Srinagar on Sunday (April 4).

The massive display of tulips near Lake Dal covers more than 30 hectares and includes 1.5 million individual flowers of 64 varieties.

