Delhi: 50-year-old man dies after beam of under-construction bridge collapses

The incident took place in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Monday night.

Police said the victim, identified as Ram Bahadur, was sleeping in one of the trucks.

Police added that 50-year-old Bahadur was crushed to death in the mishap.

“We received a call at around 8:30 am today regarding the accident.

Bahadur used to work as a watchman guarding parked trucks at night,” police said.