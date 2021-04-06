Why West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is an electoral miracle

CNN’s Harry Enten explains why Democratic Sen.
Joe Manchin’s election to the US Senate from deep red West Virginia makes him one of the most powerful members of Congress.
CNN’s Harry Enten explains why Democratic Sen.
Joe Manchin’s election to the US Senate from deep red West Virginia makes him one of the most powerful members of Congress.
West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin firmly planted his foot down Wednesday, penning an op-ed on his decision not to vote in..
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, says the United States has proved “we can drop a bomb anyplace, anytime, anywhere.” With the..