CDC Says Overly Intense Disinfection Isn’t Necessary to Protect Against COVID-19

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance for how to properly clean surfaces of possible COVID-19 contamination.

Previous guidance suggested that it was important to fully clean and disinfect surfaces to protect against COVID-19.

Now, the CDC says cleaning with soap and water on most surfaces is enough to protect against COVID-19.

In most situations, regular cleaning of surfaces with soap and detergent — not necessarily disinfecting those surfaces — is enough to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via ‘Insider’.

As former Florida state toxicologist David Krause explains, it’s better to physically "capture" and “remove” the virus than attempt to “destroy its genetic capabilities.” .

The agency recommends reserving disinfectant use for high-touch surfaces and shared spaces where COVID-19 case rates are high.

If people are caring for people who are sick, that's constant exposure to infectious virus … People should be cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces and things that that person has touched, CDC spokesperson, via ‘Insider’