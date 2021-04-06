LBS - Heritage Funeral Home - Pre-Planning A Funeral

[Music] in today's local business spotlight we are at the beautiful heritage funeral home east brainerd chapel location joining us is the expert of all things in this industry curtis ottinger thanks for joining us curtis all right today we're talking about pre-planning a funeral starting to hear that term very often but what exactly does it mean yeah pre-planning gives the family an opportunity to express your own wishes you get the chance to come in and think about you know how much you want to spend what and what am i going to choose a burial cremation just you have the opportunity to talk to your family about those options before the need really arises perfect all right let's dive into a little bit more detail with the benefits of pre-planning not only maybe for the individual but for the family as well well it it certainly relieves a family of an emotional responsibility and of course there again you know that your loved one is being you know taken care of exactly like they wanted and then it also relieves a financial responsibility because you know you need to talk about how much am i going to spend do i have the right people involved there's so many decisions that need to be made when the death occurs and it kind of removes that emotional sting if it's already in place and actually the the journey of healing kind of begins right at a funeral home when families gather and they talk to their friends and they're celebrating their loved one if you've already had it pre-planned you can concentrate on the life and not really the death of the person yeah absolutely all right you mentioned the family uh let's talk about the process you know how does someone get started with pre-planning you know there are several things you can do you can you can call us at 423-894-2010 or you can visit our website heritagechattanooga.com and we have a place on there where you can enter that you'd like to have some information or you want us to call you and uh or just come by and see us we love when families just come in and visit with us so do most individuals like to include their families in the pre-planning process or is it different for everyone well it's different i think more often than not though jess individuals come and arrange their own services sometimes they bring their children because they want their children to have a little involvement if there is an illness it may be a choice that the family makes not to not to involve the loved one because that's a little difficult to do but it's really a personal choice we've had families to come in and bring all their children you know you just you see all types of uh situations but you're able to work with anyone and everyone absolutely yes we are all right earlier you mentioned of course that we can always give you a call visit online to get started you know get some information about pre-planning but do you also offer a resource yes we have we have a great book just called putting my house in order this this truly uncovers a lot of information that you would not think about you know there's almost a hundred decisions that have to be made and at need when a death actually happens pallbearers music minister flowers cemetery all these things have to be made you don't really think about it until you're in that moment so this really gets all that started and uh it's a wonderful tool for people to come by just grab one anytime they want that's perfect what a great way to just think of all the things and again make sure that we're yes giving our loved ones what they want to sure absolutely do all right so what if somebody has pre-planned at another facility but then they've you know moved to this area they decided they want to work with you what happened absolutely that is very simple because in the state of tennessee you know the funds are not really received until the death occurs a lot of people don't realize that so if you've decided you know you pre-arranged at another facility even a local facility uh provider you can bring it to us we honored exactly like you chose when you made the arrangements sometimes there's even savings involved so we encourage people to do that and the key thing is it's still going to be exactly the way it looks exactly what they want and that's that's the that is the one thing that i think is most comforting to families because they know when when the need comes up they have done exactly what their loved one wanted perfect all right curtis we're running out of time today tell us again how to get in touch with you and get started yes call us at 894-2010 or come visit us at heritage 7454 east brainerd road perfect and you can always visit 24 7 online as well curtis thanks for joining us i think next month we're going to dive into some different options yes absolutely when it gets into how do we plan the service yes thanks [Music]