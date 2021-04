Watch: Threat email against Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath received by CRPF

In a disturbing development, an email threatening the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath was received by the Central Reserve Police Force in Mumbai.

The email was forwarded to Central and Maharashtra agencies for investigation, said Kuldiep Singh, DG, CRPF.

The email reportedly threatened a suicide attack against the BJP leaders.

