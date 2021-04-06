Dyeing Your Gray Hair? These Maintenance Tips Will Extend the Life of Your Color

Extra maintenance is requiredwhen covering gray hair.Gray hair is often coarser, which makesit more resistant to deposited color.If you're looking for 100% opaquecoverage, use a permanent hair color.If you're concerned about a severeline when your roots grow in, gofor demi-permanent dye.To keep your color looking fresh andglossy, touch up your roots every six toeight weeks following the initial dye job.Many root concealing products exist,are semi-permanent, and can typicallybe washed out with shampoo.Finally, turn to high-quality products,including shampoos, conditioners, andmasks, to keep your strands hydrated