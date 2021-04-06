The push for College Students to get vaccinated

The State University of New York says it will offer one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines to residential students before the semester’s end, but will enough students be willing to get a vaccine?

2's kirk tupaj reports on the steps area colleges are taking.

Students on local college campuses now have the option to receive a covid-19 vaccination.

I spoke with shad crowe who's the vice president of emergency management at utica college about whether students will be required to be vaccinated in order to attend in- person classes.

None sot: shad crowe, vice president emergency management we're encouraging all of our students to seek the vaccine, try to get the shot if they want it.

So as far as requiring it, we're not requiring it at this time.

We're strongly encouraging it, but we are not requiring it.

Utica college is partnering with mvcc, and suny poly to get as many students vaccinated as possible.

Sot: shad crowe, vice president emergency management there will be a closed pod for all college students for those 3 institutions at mvcc, and we're hopeful that the majority of our students will get the vaccination.

Mvcc is preparing to double its current in-person instruction this fall.

Hamilton college is providing a mobile vaccination pod on campus this friday april 9th.

They plan to administer 250 doses of the pfizer vaccine and are willing to shuttle eligible students to and from local vaccination sites.

Students at Herkimer College can get vaccinated on campus as well.

The county is running a vaccination clinic at their athletic center. One student says there's still some uncertainty among students about getting a vaccination.

Sot: ethan patch, herkimer college sophomore i think it's a little bit of a mix.

People have different views on it.

Personally i think it'd be good.

Herkimer College is working on getting residential students a vaccination pod, but it's too soon to tell what might be required for the fall semester.

Sot: Rebecca Ruing, Herkimer College: We're not requiring the vaccination, but you know this is April.

Classes start in September. We will take guidance from the governor and from the SUNY chancellor. Anyone interested in a vaccination should check with their state, county, and local health department for availability, and be sure and schedule an appointment ahead of time.

In Herkimer, I'm Kirk Tupaj reporting for News Channel 2. The SUNY system is going to offer the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to all residential students before this semester ends.

Going county by county with the