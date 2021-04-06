Purdue opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

The goal is to vaccinate 3,500 students a day from April 6 until May 17.

The fight against covid-19.

Today, the university opened its vaccination clinic for students.

I spoke with two of the first in line to get their shots.

They told me what the opportunity meant to them.

Khan "today feels like a huge victory for purdue."

Klink "to have the covid-19 vaccine is like a burden lifted off my shoulders."

Tuesday marks the first day for purdue's covid-19 vaccination clinic.

Purdue junior eeman khan was one of the first boilermakers to get their shot.

Khan "i feel euphoric and a lot less anxious about the possibilty of getting covid or spreading it to the people around me who are a lot more vulnerable."

The university partnered with the indiana state department of health to open the clinic.

The goal is to vaccinate 35-hundred students a day from april 6 until may 17th.

Reed "it's another way we can protect purdue, protect the community and protect our population here on campus."

All students are eligible regardless of residency.

After registering online, students go the france a.

Cordova recreational center and line up for their turn.

Once they get their pfizer vaccine, they are registered for the second dose.

Khan "it's really kind of our duty as students, who are living amongst so many other people, to get vaccinated and protect our community from covid."

The clinic is open seven days a week and can be used by any student for free.

Senior ross klink says it was a small effort that makes a big impact.

Klink "it's not to help you.

It's to help everyone else around campus and it's to make us safer and you to be safer.

It's super easy.

Just do it."

Khan says she's grateful for the opportunity.

Khan "the kind of ambition with which they are getting students vaccinated is really admirable and makes me really proud to be a boilermaker."

Students who aren't able to get their second shot will still be able to schedule it in their hometowns.

We have more information on the clinic on wlfi dot com.

