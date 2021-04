Governor urges Mississippians to get COVID-19 vaccine

ENCOURAGE MORE MISSISSIPPIANS TOGET THE COVID-19 VACCINES.BUT AT THE SAME TIME NOW PUSHINGBACK AT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATIONFOR ITS CALLS FOR MORE COVID-19RESTRICTIONS.WE HAVE HEARD CALLS.FROM SOME IN WASHINGTON TORE-IMPLEMENT BURDENSOME MANDATESAND TO SHUT DOWN OUR ECONOMIESIN THE WAKE OF RISING CASES INOTHER STATES.BUT WE’RE NOT GOING TO DO THATIN, MISSISSIPPI.THE REASON WE’RE NOT GOING TO DOIT IN MISSISSIPPI IS BECAUSE THEDATA DOES NOT JUSTIFY IT THEGOVERNOR FIRING BACK WITH THEBIDEN ADMINISTRATION POINTING TODATA IN MISSISSIPPI THAT SHOWSDRAMATIC CASE TO CLIENTS, BUT HEBROUGHT MEDICAL OFFICIALS TO HISWEEKLY NEWS CONFERENCE.HOPING TO COMBAT VACCINEHESITANCY PEOPLE WHO WON’T GETTHE SHOT EVEN IF IT ISAVAILABLE.THERE IS DEFINITELY BEEN ANUPTICK IN HEART ATTACKS AROUNDTHIS COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT AND ALOT OF THAT HAS TO DO WITHPEOPLE AFRAID OF GOING TO THEINITIALLY WAS AFRAID TO GO TOTHE HOSPITAL.BECAUSE THEY THOUGHT THEY WEREGOING TO GET COVID.-19 NUMBERS CONTINUE TO RISE BUTHEALTH CARE OFFICIALS ADMIT ACONSTANT BATTLE STILL WITH FALSEINFORMATION THAT THE VACCINECOULD HARM A PERSON’SREPRODUCTIVE ABILITIES.THEY SAY IS NOT TRUE.YES.THAT TIME THE AMERICAN COLLEGEOF OBGYNS AND THE AMERICAN OFREPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE HAVEPROMOTED VACCINATING PREGNANTWOMEN AND BREASTFEEDING WOMENKNOWING THAT THIS IS THE TYPEVIRAL VACCINE THAT CAN BE GIVENTO PREGNANT WOMEN THE GOVERNORPOINTED TO THE STATES ROLLING 70AVERAGES PROOF THAT THE STATE ISMAKING PROGRESS IN THIS BATTLEAGAINST COVID-19 NOW STATING ATLEAST 25% OF THOSE ELIGIBLE TOGET A SHOT HAVE GOTTEN IT BUTSTILL THE PUSH CONTINUES FORMORE PEOPLE IN THE STATE TOFINALLY ROLL UP THEIR SLEEVESAND GET THAT VACCINE SHOT