Mainstream Movie (2021) - Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke

Mainstream Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: A young woman (Maya Hawke) thinks she's found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) -- until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both.

Directed by Gia Coppola starring Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Nat Wolff, Johnny Knoxville, Jason Schwartzman, Alexa Demie, Kalena Yiaueki release date May 7, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD)