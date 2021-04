A new vaccination site is opening in Bonita Springs at Hope Lutheran Church.

DAY.IN JANUARY... THE RATE WAS ONEMILLION DOSES PER DAY.ANOTHER VACCINE SITE IS OPENINGRIGHT IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA.

HOPELUTHERAN CHURCH IN BONITASPRINGS WILL BE GIVING VACCINESTO THOSE WHO ARE ELIGIBLE.

THECLINIC WILL OFFER THE PFIZERVACCINE ON THURSDAY, APRIL 15THAND MAY 6TH.

THE VACCINE WILLREQUIRE TWO DOSE