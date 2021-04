Man collects food from farms to distribute to families in need

A man is collecting food from farmers and distributing it to families in need.

THE OTHER TWO MOBILE FOODPANTRIES THIS WEEK.

AND FIND ONETHAT LOOKS BEST FOR YOU.A LOCAL MAN IS LOOKING TO FEEDFAMILIES IN NEED.HE’S BEEN GOING AROUND TO DOZENSOF FARMS GATHERING FOOD TO GIVEOUT.

REPORTER SEAN DAILY TALKEDTO HIM ABOUT THE INSPIRATIONBEHIND THE EFFORT ..

AND THERESOURCES NOW AVAILABLE."Rocky and I are loving this newlocation, Sean."JIM BARDWELL AND ROCKY.

THEINSPIRING FORCES BEHINDBUYFARMFOOD.COM ARE SET UP INTHE PARKING LOT OF ADVENTHEALTHWESLEY CHAPEL."We have oranges.

We haveapples..."DISTRIBUTING BAGS OF DELICIOUSFRESH PRODUCE CULLED FROM SOMESIXTY AREA FARMS."We are at the newest pick-uplocation for BuyFarmFood.com.And it is the result of anabsolute miracle.A MIRACLE THAT STARTED JUST AYEAR AGO.

THAT’S WHEN I FIRSTMET JIM.

HE’D JUST LOST HIS JOB.A CASUALTY OF THE PANDEMIC.PEOPLE WERE SUFFERING.

FARMERSWERE HAVING TROUBLE GETTINGPRODUCE DELIVERED.

SO JIM GOTOFF HIS COUCH AND BRIDGED THEGAP, SELLING TO THOSE THAT COULDBUY.

THEN DONATING A WHOLE LOT,TOO, TO THE BAYCHAPEL FOODPANTRY."In 2020, we were able to donate44 tons of food."SINCE WE LAST CHECKED IN, JIMHAS UPGRADED HIS DELIVERYSYSTEM.

AND JUST ANNOUNCED ASUPER-HERO TEAM-UP WITHADVENTHEALTH.

USING THEIRPARKING LOT AND SOCIAL MEDIA TGET THE NUTRIOUS WORD OUT."It is a gift from God is allI’m going to say."FOR INFORMATION ON WHERE TO