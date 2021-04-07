SCORES 4-6-21: Herkimer bats explode in baseball-softball doubleheaders sweeps over MVCC

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Diamond for a doubleheader at murnane field.

Third and fourth meeting of the year for these teams - the generals won both previous.

Generals took game one 15-7 - whitesboro's dom fasolo had two home runs.

Spectators in the stands for game two.

--- top two - one on for yuzuki okamura.

Chopped to short - second for one - onto first.

Hawks turn the 6-4-3 double-play to end the inning.

--- bottom half - bases loaded for joseph dimasse and the proctor grad lines it to center.

It's caught - but that'll get his raiders compadre felix de asa de la cruz tagging and scoring.

M-v on the board first.

--- top of the third - now it's the generals with a full house.

It's another proctor product -rg on the other side of things.

A slow roller for an infield single scoring anthony raimo - and we're knotted up at one.

--- the generals knock a couple more in to pull ahead 3-1.

In the fourth - with a man on second - okamura pulls a liner to left - it falls to score the runner from second.

--- later in the frame - all loaded up for david breakell.

Sliced the opposite way to right.

Two runs are gonna come in on that one... (((score))) ...the generals went up 8-1 - they take it 10-1 to sweep the doubleheader and improve to 9-1 overall.

Back at herkimer college - the hawks and generals squaring