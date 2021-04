An 8-alarm fire broke out at a six-story apartment building in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York City on Tuesday, April 6.

According to reports, about 400 firefighters were on the scene and several people, including fire fighters, were injured.

This is a developing story.

The footage was filmed by @GDKOpinionator.