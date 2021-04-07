‘Missing jawan in our captivity,’ claim Maoists; set conditions for his release

Maoists have claimed that they have held a jawan captive after Saturday’s encounter where 22 jawans were killed.

A local journalist from Bastar, has said that Maoists called him and informed him that the jawan was safe and also set some conditions for his release.

The journalist said that they have asked the Maoists to release a video or pictures of the missing jawan and they have agreed to do so.

The Maoists have also demanded that a team of interlocutors be set up by the government.

The ultras also claimed to have lost four of their men & seized 14 weapons from the forces.

