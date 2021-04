'Kill the Bill': thousands rally in London to protest policing bill

Protesters rallied in central London and 24 other towns and cities in England and Wales on Saturday against a crime bill that critics say will severely restrict the right to protest.

The police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, which passed its second reading in parliament last month, will modify existing public order legislation to make it easier for police to ban or shut down peaceful protests if they are considered too disruptive or likely to lead to disorder