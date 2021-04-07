Trash bins return to Rochester parks

Not every park in Rochester will have new trash bins, only the ones where events are held or a lot of people go to.

The pandemic has taken away many things and one of those includes the trash cans in rochester parks.

But, as of this week, they're back!

The rochester parks and recreation department had to make about a 2 million dollar cut last year in the budget.

With that came the removal of trash cans at city parks, mowing the grass and more.

Director paul widman tells me for the most part... people cooperated and packed out what they packed into the parks.

He says with the trash cans being back... it's up to the "you know, there's some weird psychology about trash cans.

For some reason, some people feel it's okay to just put whatever next to the trash can ?

"* whether it's luggage or tvs or furniture.

We're trying our best to figure out just the right mix, so there's stewardship on our part, but also a responsibility on those that come into the park system."

Not every park here in rochester will have one of these new trash bins.

Only the one where events are held or a lot of people go to.

