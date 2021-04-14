Goose Mitigation Efforts Continue

It's all in an effort to manage Rochester's geese population

It's all in an effort to manage rochester's geese population... but it's being met with some concerned citizens.

"* goose addling is when eggs fewer than 13 days old are taken from their nest, and coated in an oil to prevent them from hatching.

Rochester parks and recreation began the process this morning.

For any of the eggs that have already approached 14 days of incubation ?

"* those eggs will still hatch.

The humane society ?

"*of the u.s confirms that egg addling is the most humane way of mitigating the geese population.

One rochester resident believes the city should be spending its funding on more like picking up the trash.

Maintaining it properly ?

"* ok.

Making sure that there's poop bags for dogs and there's receptacles to put the poop in.

Parks and recreation has rest of the nests and they will be back in just a few weeks to get rid of the eggs that were addled.

The funding for the addling process is being paid for by rochester parks and recreation in collaboration with canada goose management.

