Sunday, April 11, 2021

UK dad pulls off wet floor prank on unsuspecting daughter

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A dad in Newcastle, UK, managed to pull off the wet floor prank on his unsuspecting daughter.

Mark Omelia poured water on the floor and claimed that he could wipe up the liquid before his daughter could hit him with a spoon.

Omelia quickly pulled his daughter by the legs through the water seeing the family burst into laughter.

This footage was filmed in October 2019.

