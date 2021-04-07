Search for missing 90-year-old

New York State Police are continuing to search for 90-year-old William Coman, who they believe fell into the West Canada Creek last Friday.

Man who fell into the west canada creek last friday night.

Police released his name on tuesday.

He is 90 year old william coman.

Police say he fell into the creek by his home in newport.

To help with the search.... the power authority on tuesday shut down the water flow from the hinckley dam.... therefore lowering the water level by about three feet state police and a number of fire departments have been in the water.... on the banks.... and in the sky..... searching for coman.

Again.... the search will continue this morning.

