Riders for the online food delivery service Deliveroo have gone on strike and gathered in London on April 7 as they demand better pay.

Hundreds of employees gathered in the City of London to visit the Deliveroo offices and urge investors to think twice about buying shares in the company.

Deliveroo shares rose more than 2 percent on their first full day (April 7) of open trading on the London Stock Exchange.