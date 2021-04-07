Christopher Lawrence at Circus Disco in Hollywood 09/09/00 | Giant Club Tapes

Here’s the raw footage of when Christopher Lawrence performed a DJ set at Circus Disco in Hollywood on September 9, 2000.

It was a Giant Club event that featured the driving music of CL to a beyond packed house.

The next day Veronica De La Cruz got an exclusive interview with the legend at his home in Los Angeles.

What’s your favorite Christopher Lawrence track?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!

Giant Club transformed the LA party scene into epic weekly events with the top DJs from around the world.

These parties were captured by me, Travis Oscarson.

The never-before-seen tapes have been sitting in my closet for many years.

It’s time they were seen, remembered and felt again.

Get ready to go back to what was the best nights of our lives… GIANT.