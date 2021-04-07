Starbucks to Test Reusable Cup-Borrowing Program

Starbucks to Test Reusable Cup-Borrowing Program.

Starbucks has launched a new trial program in an attempt to reduce single-use cup waste.

.

The "Borrow A Cup" program was launched on March 30 in five of the company's Seattle stores and will run for 2 months.

.

Customers will be able to order their hot or cold drinks in a reusable cup for $1.

The cups can then be returned via contactless kiosks at participating stores or through Ridwell, an at-home pickup service based in Seattle.

Once returned, customers will receive a $1 Starbucks credit and 10 Bonus Stars.

Starbucks has partnered with GO Box to collect the reusable cups and professionally clean and sanitize them between uses.

.

The "Borrow A Cup" program is part of Starbucks' goal to reduce its waste by 50% in the next 9 years.

.

With 80% of Starbucks beverages ordered to-go, the coffee company knows its reliance on single-use cups “needs to change.” .

We understand the interdependency of human and planetary health, and we believe it is our responsibility to reduce single use cup waste.

We will lead the transition to a circular economy, Michael Kobori, Starbucks Chief Sustainability Officer, via press release