Gov. Ivey issues new Safer Apart Order

Your area.

Governor kay ivey is giving us the green light - as we move into the next phase of reopening after coronavirus shutdowns.

Today - she announced we are leaving the safer at home order behind - and issued a new safer apart order.

Waay 31's alex-torres-perez joins us live now.

She has a closer look at the specifics of the order and how people are reacting to it.

Alex... flowers: "i kind of feel like it should be extended a little longer, but at the same time it's been over a year."

Mixed emotions over governor kay ivey's safer apart order that asks people to take personal responsibility.

But governor ivey says it's time.

Ivey "we have certainly worked hard this past year and we're finally rounding the corner, and while we haven't whipped this deadly disease just yet.

It appears, thank the good lord, we are in the home stretch."

However - some are already choosing to not wear their masks.

Flowers: "i'm starting to see more people without a mask than with a mask."

"hopefully, you know, numbers don't spike back up."

Many say it's too soon to take away the state mask order.

Troupe: "i think it's better to be safe than sorry, so i think we should get our numbers down a little lower."

At this time -- it's still unclear how many people will choose to continue to wear a mask and take the proper precautions.

Troupe: "that's hard to say because people are different.

I might believe in this and somebody else might believe in that, so i think it's a personal thing."

But many say they're choosing to do the right thing.

"i'm going to still wear my mask when i'm out and about."

Governor ivey urges people to do the same.

Ivey: "please please continue to use you're common sense, and we'll soon see the end of covid-19."

The only restrictions that will remain in place during the safer apart order involve limited visitation at nursing homes and hospitals.

All other previous restrictions are now only recommended.

Reporting live in hsv atp waay 31 news.