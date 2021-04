Doctors emphasize importance of getting 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot

As more adults start making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors say it's important to remember that immunity does not happen right away.

AS MORE ADULTS START MAKINGAPPOINTMENTS FOR THE COVIDVACCINE - DOCTORS SAY IT'SIMPORTANT TO REMEMBER -IMMUNITY DOES NOT HAPPEN RIGHTAWAY.

ALL NEW AT SIX, W-P- T-VNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY LOOKED INTO WHEN THOSEOF YOU WHO ARE GETTING THEVACCINE CAN FINALLY FEELPROTECTED.OUT ALONG CLEMATIS STREET &THERE MAY BE A SENSE OF SLOWLYRETURNING TO NORMALÃFREDSCHNEIDER ADMITS HE STARTED TOFEEL IT RIGHT AFTER GETTINGHIS FIRST VACCINE SHOT.

0021“I DID FEEL A LITTLE, NOT ALITTLE, A LOT EMANCIPATIONWITH THE FIRST SHOT” AND TFEELING OF FREEDOM WAS EVENGREATER AFTER HE AND HIS WIFGOT THEIR SECOND SHOTS.

0029“AND NOW THE SECOND SHOT WHICHWAS TWO DAYS AGO IT'S LIKEIT'S OVER, I'M DONE” THATFEELING OF DONE MAY BE ALITTLE PREMATUREÃSAYSVACCINE SPECIALIST DR LARRYBUSH.

935“YOU BUILD UP THESEANTIBODIES OVER A SLOW PERIODOF TIM” DR BUSH SAYS THEVACCINE SHOTS AVAILABLEÃTAKETIME TO REACH THEEFFECTIVENESS RATES OF OVER 90PERCENTÃAND THOSE WITH ONLYONE SHOT ARE STILL VERYVULNERABLE AS HE EXLAINED WITHPFIZER'S TRIAL DATA.

433“INTHEIR TRIAL OF ABOUT 50THOUSAND PEOPLE THE CHANCE OFGETTING COVID BETWEEN DOSE 1AND DOSE 2 THE EFFECTIVENESSWAS AROUND 52 PERCENT” THEEFFECTIVENESS OF THE PFIZERAND MODERNA VACCINES REACHESFULL EFFECTIVENESS AS MUCH ASTWO WEEKS AFTER THE SECONDDOSEÃAND WITH JOHNSON ANDJOHNSON'S SINGLE DOSEÃ4WEEKS.

IF ANYONE HAPPENS TOMISS THEIR APPOINTMENT FOR THESECOND DOSE OF PFIZER ORMODERNAÃDR BUSH SAYS IT'SSTILL OK AND JUST AS EFFECTIVETO GET THAT SECOND SHOT ASMUCH AS A MONTH AND HALFLATER.

IN WPB, MS, WPTV