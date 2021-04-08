uchel praises ‘key’ Mason Mount as Chelsea close in on semi-final spot

Thomas Tuchel hailed “key player” Mason Mount for taking his career to the next level with his stunning strike in Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Porto.England internationals Mount and Ben Chilwell handed the Blues control of their last-eight battle as they scored two away goals during a fine performance in Seville.Blues manager Tuchel refused to accept his side have one foot in the semi-finals ahead of Tuesday’s second leg, which also takes place in Seville and will see Chelsea as the home side.