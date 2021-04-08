uchel praises ‘key’ Mason Mount as Chelsea close in on semi-final spot

Thomas Tuchel hailed “key player” Mason Mount for taking his career to the next level with his stunning strike in Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Porto.England internationals Mount and Ben Chilwell handed the Blues control of their last-eight battle as they scored two away goals during a fine performance in Seville.Blues manager Tuchel refused to accept his side have one foot in the semi-finals ahead of Tuesday’s second leg, which also takes place in Seville and will see Chelsea as the home side.
Thomas Tuchel praises ‘key’ Mason Mount as Chelsea close in on semi-final spot
Belfast Telegraph