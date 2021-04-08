SPORTS REEL 4-7-21 SIX O'CLOCK

Here in st.

Joseph many cancelations at the high school level for sports...but at the pro level... the kansas city royals didnt have to deal with the weather..

As they played in their second game of their series up in cleveland... beautiful day up in cleveland for baseball..this game was tight mainly due to the pitching for both teams....==== we'll go the fourth inning for the royals..still a zero zero ball game with salvador perez at the plate..salvy unloads on this pitch...sending this ball deep over the center field wall...thats a solo shot that went 419 feet...and the royals get on the board first in this ball game....====then as i mentioned the pitching was really good...espially for royals pitcher jakob junis looking like his 2018 self...junis would go five innings only giving up one hit and six strikeouts....=====but unfortunately cleveland would claim the victory late in this game getting the win 4-2 over the royals...and even though the royals lost... junis and royals manager mike matheny felt like this was one of his better performances... (sot jakob junis/royals pitcher: "i went a lot deeper then i thought i was going to go but the quick at bats like swaney said 10 three pitch or less outs thats pretty crazy so that allowed me to go deep and be efficient today.")(sot mike matheny/royals manager: "he went further then what i think he thought he was going to go so just kind of kept checking with him all game and he was feeling good but you could tell that he was starting to feel it, so that was one was about all the above.

Just giving him a little bit of time and also giving some time for the bullpin to get ready and just gave us a chance to make sure he was ready but we gave him one more inning right there and he ended up making the most of it."

And so for the royals next game...the royals will go to chicago to play the white sox tomorrow to start up a new three game series...it will be brad keller that gets the start for kansas city and first pitch is set for 3:10..

And also checking in on the cardinals still playing in miami taking on the marlins for the last game of their seriesthe cardinals with the win 7-0