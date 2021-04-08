Nancy Drew S02E12 The Trail of the Missing Witness

Nancy Drew 2x12 "The Trail of the Missing Witness" Season 2 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - WHO ARE YOU?

– Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Celia Hudson (guest star Teryl Rothery, “The Good Doctor”) go head to head.

Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) hires a new line cook at The Claw.

Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith also star.

Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette (212).

Original airdate 4/14/2021.

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.