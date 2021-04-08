Beloved Patapsco football player and Jimmy’s Famous employee remembered
IF YOU ASKHIS COACH OR HIS BOSS THEYTELL YOU NO ONE WORKED HARDEROR CARED MORE THAN SEANRUFFIN.
THAT'S THE 19-YEAR-OLD FROM DUNDALK WHO DIEDIN A CAR CRASH EARLY YESTERDAYMORNING.
WMAR2 NEWSKADHIM TALKED TO HIS FRIENDSAND COWORKERS AT JIMMYFAMOUS SEAFOOD TONIGHT - WHERERUFFIN WORKED.At Jimmystaff is like a family.
Thisfamily is feeling A DEEP PAINAFTER the tragic death of SeanRuffin.
Sean Yoon Friend17:24:32-17:24:39“I knew Seansince elementary school sincewe were little kids.
That wasmy best friend, he was a goodguy” John Minadakis theCo-Owner of Jimmysaid Ruffinpersonality stuck out when hefirst met himhis relentless work ethic thathe valued as an employer.
JohnMinadakis Co-owner JimmyFamous Seafood17:12:38-17:12:56“He was areally special kid and I beendoing this in charge about 20years now.
He just really madea strong impression on me.
Hewas extremely consistent,consistently happy,hardworking.
Extremelycharismatic” Police sayRuffin was A passenger IN ACAR CRASH on 295 in Linthicuearly Tuesday morning.
The carwent off the roadway andSLAMMMED into a tree, Ruffindied at the scene.
Police saythe driver, who is also19-years- old lost control forunknown reasons and wasbrought to shock trauma.
Itold hedevastated by what happened.Many of Ruffins longtimefriends worked with him.Adrian Mitchell Friend17:19:36-17:19:42“He was agood hearted kid.
He had a lotof dreams” Gage WallaceFriend 17:21:21-17:21:33“Ilooked at him like a littlebrother.
I took him under mywing and make sure he was cooland fine and had everything heneeded.
Make sure he was doinggood at work and everything.Itright now” Eddie standup18:25:1ä8:25:33“He wore #13on the football field.
ThePatapsco Patriots footballteam put out a statemesaying Ruffing was known forhis incredible work ethic,perseverance in the face ofadversity, and contagiousoptimism.
Traits that hecarried on with him after highschool” Josael Pineda Friend17:15:18-17:15:30“Sean didnot believe in having a badday.
Ioutside or inside of work havea bad day.
He always had asmile on his face and knew howto make people feel betterwhen they were having a badday” A smile that lit up anyroom and a drive forexcellence, PEOPLE recognizedthroughout his life.
InDundalk Eddie Kadhim WMAR2News.HIS FAMILY IS MAKING BRACELETSFOR FRIENDS WITH ALL THE MONEYGOING TOWARDS HIS FUNERAL ATHE FAMILY.
THEY ARE ALSOHOLDING A VIGIL TO REMEMBERHIM TOMORROW NIGHT.WE