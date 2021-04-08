Beloved Patapsco football player and Jimmy’s Famous employee remembered

CRASH THIS WEEK.

IF YOU ASKHIS COACH OR HIS BOSS THEYTELL YOU NO ONE WORKED HARDEROR CARED MORE THAN SEANRUFFIN.

THAT'S THE 19-YEAR-OLD FROM DUNDALK WHO DIEDIN A CAR CRASH EARLY YESTERDAYMORNING.

WMAR2 NEWSKADHIM TALKED TO HIS FRIENDSAND COWORKERS AT JIMMYFAMOUS SEAFOOD TONIGHT - WHERERUFFIN WORKED.At Jimmystaff is like a family.

Thisfamily is feeling A DEEP PAINAFTER the tragic death of SeanRuffin.

Sean Yoon Friend17:24:32-17:24:39“I knew Seansince elementary school sincewe were little kids.

That wasmy best friend, he was a goodguy” John Minadakis theCo-Owner of Jimmysaid Ruffinpersonality stuck out when hefirst met himhis relentless work ethic thathe valued as an employer.

JohnMinadakis Co-owner JimmyFamous Seafood17:12:38-17:12:56“He was areally special kid and I beendoing this in charge about 20years now.

He just really madea strong impression on me.

Hewas extremely consistent,consistently happy,hardworking.

Extremelycharismatic” Police sayRuffin was A passenger IN ACAR CRASH on 295 in Linthicuearly Tuesday morning.

The carwent off the roadway andSLAMMMED into a tree, Ruffindied at the scene.

Police saythe driver, who is also19-years- old lost control forunknown reasons and wasbrought to shock trauma.

Itold hedevastated by what happened.Many of Ruffins longtimefriends worked with him.Adrian Mitchell Friend17:19:36-17:19:42“He was agood hearted kid.

He had a lotof dreams” Gage WallaceFriend 17:21:21-17:21:33“Ilooked at him like a littlebrother.

I took him under mywing and make sure he was cooland fine and had everything heneeded.

Make sure he was doinggood at work and everything.Itright now” Eddie standup18:25:1ä8:25:33“He wore #13on the football field.

ThePatapsco Patriots footballteam put out a statemesaying Ruffing was known forhis incredible work ethic,perseverance in the face ofadversity, and contagiousoptimism.

Traits that hecarried on with him after highschool” Josael Pineda Friend17:15:18-17:15:30“Sean didnot believe in having a badday.

Ioutside or inside of work havea bad day.

He always had asmile on his face and knew howto make people feel betterwhen they were having a badday” A smile that lit up anyroom and a drive forexcellence, PEOPLE recognizedthroughout his life.

InDundalk Eddie Kadhim WMAR2News.HIS FAMILY IS MAKING BRACELETSFOR FRIENDS WITH ALL THE MONEYGOING TOWARDS HIS FUNERAL ATHE FAMILY.

THEY ARE ALSOHOLDING A VIGIL TO REMEMBERHIM TOMORROW NIGHT.WE