The National Police Corps of Spain arrested several protesters of an anti-fascist group at a rally that was held by VOX, a Spanish far-right political party in Madrid on Wednesday, March 7.

Anti-fascist protesters clashed with police at a VOX campaign rally, threw bottles and other objects at Santiago Abascal, the leader of VOX, and some candidates for the elections of the Community of Madrid.

The footage was filmed by @_RubenBravo.