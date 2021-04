The National Police Corps of Spain arrested several protesters of an anti-fascist group at a rally that was held by VOX, a Spanish far-right political party in Madrid on Wednesday, March 7.

Anti-fascist protesters clashed with police at a VOX campaign rally, threw bottles and other objects at Santiago Abascal, the leader of VOX, and some candidates for the elections of the Community of Madrid.