The Legend Of Kaspar Hauser Movie (2012)

The Legend Of Kaspar Hauser Movie (2012) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Reaching a deserted Mediterranean beach, in an uncertain time and place, Kaspar Hauser must measure himself against the evil of a Grand Duchess who feels her power over the community is threatened.

To get free of the blond intruder, she seeks help from Pusher, a criminal with whom she has a relationship, and who knows how to free her of the “enemy”.

Too bad he hasn’t taken into account the Sheriff, a deejay who considers Kaspar to be the new Messiah.

A film by Davide Manuli with Vincent Gallo, Claudia Gerini, Fabrizio Gifuni