Indonesian animal rescuers on Tuesday (April 6) pulled a massive python from the gap between two walls in West Sumatra.

Footage filmed in the city of Bukittinggi showed the rescuers smashing part of a wall to pull the giant reptile to freedom.

The operation took about an hour and the python was released shortly afterwards in its natural habitat.