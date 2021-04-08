Tupelo clinic sets date for first mobile vaccination site

Easy for people who live in rural areas to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Staff with the hooks diabetes and medicine clinic vaccinated over 130 people within three weeks.

Now - staff, in part with the northeast mississippi coalition against covid-19, is preparing to reach people who can't travel to the clinic, but want to be vaccinated.

The clinic's first mobile site will be saturday at the at the mississippi minority farmers building in shannon.

Staff has also planned to host other sites across north mississippi.

"and theyre in the rural areas where there is no access and so they don't have internet access so they cant get online and make their appointments, so they have to wait or just simply dont do it."

Staff at the clinic will continue to vaccinate staff at the clinic will continue to vaccinate residents every wednesday, along with the new mobile initiative.

For more on saturday's mobile site visit wtva.com.

