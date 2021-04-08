Centre rejects vaccine shortage charge, accuses Maharashtra of wasting doses

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar rejected claims of shortage in Covid-19 vaccine supply.

Javadekar accused the Maharashtra government of wasting five lakh doses during the vaccination process.

This comes as health ministers of some states said that there is a shortage of vaccines and demanded more doses from the Centre.

Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope accused the Centre of supplying less number of vaccines.

Tope said that the state has only two days of stock of Covid-19 vaccines.

