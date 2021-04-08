Interview: Kenneth Estes and Stan Wood discuss Home Expo

Event is almost upon us, especially if you're a homeowner.

It's the 20-21 north mississippi home, garden and outdoor expo.

It's friday and saturday in building five at the tupelo furniture market.

Joining us live on w-t-v-a nine news at noon is kenneth estes with the home builders and remodelers association of northeast mississippi, which is helping to make this event a reality.

Also with us is stan wood with custom concrete creations, who'll also be participating with the expo.

Gentlemen, thanks for joining us.

Kenneth, why should a homeowner make this event a must attend?

Tell us about your organization (required) : home builders remodelers association of northeast mstell us about your event: home and garden showhow do you hope your event will inspire others: if you are wanting to build or remodel a home, we have the products and services that you needany coronavirus considerations made for the event?

(required): hand sanitizer stations and social distancing stan, i guess one of the benefits is folks can go to one place to see a variety of options for the home.

What will folks see from custom concrete creations?tell us about your organization (required) : we do polished concrete and decorative scoring amd stainingtell us about your event: home show.

We are polishing sample with diamond grinding equipment to show the unique design options of concretehow do you hope your event will inspire others: to realize the beauty of concrete kenneth, we know that the coronavirus is still with us.

Made for the event?

What's being done to keep folks safe?

The 2021 north mississippi home, garden and outdoor expo is tomorrow from five to eight p-m, saturday nine to five p-m in building five of the tupelo furniture market on coley road.

