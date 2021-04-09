Vendors prepare for Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo

Again - the w-t-v-a home, garden and outdoor expo is here!

Wtva's brianna bynum spoke with vendors for the big event who share why they come back to participate each year.

Vendors i spoke with said they enjoy participating in the expo because they get to interact with with a variety of people, all while promoting their business.

"seems like everytime we do a show we meet new people.

Thats the main thing in doing the show is making connections, letting people know what we do."

Douglas knight is one of the many vendors participating in this year's home garden and outdoor expo.

The pandemic canceled the expo last year but the event is back in full swing and it kicks off on friday.

President of the home builders remodelers association kenneth estes said it takes a lot of work and planning to make the event a success.

"meeting with vendors, trying to get people set up, people to buy booths, each vendor spends a good bit of money to come out and set their booth up."

Owner of custom concrete creations stan wood said the end result is always worth the preparation.

"we'll fortunate enough to be a busy company but certainly we get plenty of calls after the show as well.

Its just a good opportunity to meet people."

The expo starts friday april from 5pm to 8pm and saturday from 9am to 7pm.

You can purchase tickets at wtva.com/ deals.

In tupelo brianna bynum wtva9news.

