Oneida County looking for help with vaccine clinics

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente called on localities Thursday to help the county with vaccine turnout and the cost of operating the PODs.

Covid briefing today, expressed confidence in achieving a 70% or higher vaccination rate this summer.

But...he said it's going to be very challenging in many ways, and he will be looking to cities, towns and villages to help.

Picente says the county's done about 134 vaccination clinics, and at a cost of around 50 thousand dollars each, that's more than five million dollars.

And, with no end in sight in the immediate future, he says the county can't do it all alone any more.....get people to the pods, (and(, pay for them.

17:05 "help us in the partnerships, help us with the cost, help us to reach out to the people in your neighborhods and encourage them to get their vaccine and tell us where those vaccination places should be set up' 17:18 picente says the vaccines are working; the county's positivity rate remains below 1%, currently at .8% going county by county with the newest coronavirus