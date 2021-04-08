Mass Clinic Administers 500 Covid-19 Vaccines

Out in florence - 500 covid vaccine doses were administered through a mass clinic aimed at bringing the shot to more urban areas.

Waay 31's breken terry went to that clinic today to learn more about this clinic's impact on the community.

Look live: i'm here inside sherrod avenue church of christ and you can see people behind me here lined up and getting their moderna vaccinations and they don't need an appointment to get this.

Deliano- i go to church here so this made it very convenient for me.

As the line to get the vaccine formed, we met sissy deliano who lives near the church.

Deliano- i have a lot of friends, the preacher had to go as far as lawrenceburg and my nephew went to russellville so i'm proud to get to go here.

This clinic wouldn't be possible without the partnership between florence city councilwoman kaytrina simmons and sigday pharmacies who supply the vaccine and use pharmacist to administer it.

Sigmon- we found out there were some needs in different communities.

There were some communities that had plenty of vaccine with many already vaccinated and there were some locations that didn't have that.

Simmons said the goal is to bring vaccines closer to people.

Simmons- it's certainly important that they get vaccinated and have access to it and also to be able to have it to a walk ability location so everyone can have access to it.

Look live tag: another 500 doses will be given out this saturday at the handy recreation area.

In flo bt waay31.

Again that next vaccination clinic will be held saturday at 10 a-m.

You do not need an appointment to get the vaccine.

And you don't