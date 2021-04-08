Houston hosting tire drop off for residents

Houston County Public Works has partnered with Keep Warner Robins Beautiful to create a tire dumping event.

The event is called shred day and it is happening this weekend.

Residents of houston county can stop by and drop off their old tires.

Tiffany bowen with keep warner robins beautiful says.... this event helps make the area a cleaner place to live.

Tires are one of the biggest illegal, or illegally dumped products we end up finding during our cleanup, and especially our cleanups in the parks, or alongside the roadways so this event kind of helps to prevent that.

Shred day is free ... and only for houston