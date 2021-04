TikTok Shows 20 Men Catcalling a Woman Weeks After Sarah Everard Murder

Just weeks after the death of Sarah Everard's murder, a disturbing TikTok shows a young woman putting up with men catcalling and harassing her on the streets late at night.

The TikToker remains safe afterward, yet the correlation from the recent murder, as well as the video, serves as a reminder of why overlooked potential dangers shouldn't be written off as unlikely to happen.